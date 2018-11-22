POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying suspects involved in the waste of a branch bull elk in Polk County.
The case involved waste in the Trask Unit on the first day of second season bull elk.
Troopers with OSP Fish and Wildlife said the branch bull elk was shot and left to waste on Miami Timber property between highways 22 and 18, near the dead of Cedar Creek off the 9A3 Road.
According to OSP, at least two suspects likely walked from the #28 Gate off Hwy 22 either late Nov. 16 or early Nov. 17.
The branch bull elk was shot multiple times by a someone with a 30-06 rifle and a 6.5 creedmoor, the shells of which were recovered at the scene.
OSP is asking anyone who was in the area during the timeframe or anyone who may have information on the suspects to call the TIP line at 1-800-452-7888 or dial *OSP and refer information to Senior Trooper Boeholt.
Information that leads to an arrest is eligible for either a cash reward or preference points, outlined below:
Preference Point Rewards:
• 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep
• 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
• 5 Points-Moose
• 5 Points-Wolf
• 4 Points-Elk
• 4 Points-Deer
• 4 Points-Antelope
• 4 Points-Bear
• 4 Points-Cougar
Cash Rewards:
• $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose
• $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
• $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
• $300 Habitat Destruction
• $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
• $100 Furbearers
• $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
