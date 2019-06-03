LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One woman died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101.
Oregon State Police said they responded to a report of a crash near milepost 134 on Hwy 101 Sunday afternoon.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Chrysler Sebring, operated by Jackie Dean, 53, of Depoe Bay, was northbound when it hit the highway guardrail, crossed the centerline, and struck a southbound Silverado, operated by Pedro Segura, 42, of Salem.
Troopers said Dean sustained deadly injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Segura and his four passengers, two adults and two juveniles, were transported to area hospitals with injuries, according to troopers.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
