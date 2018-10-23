WASHINGTON - A driver died after crashing into a tree while trying to flee from troopers Tuesday morning.
Washington State Patrol said a trooper attempted to stop a utility car on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 17 around 9:39 a.m. for traveling above the speed limit.
The driver, an unidentified woman, failed to stop and fled from the trooper.
WSP said as the woman was fleeing from the trooper she lost control of the car and left the roadway.
Her car traveled through a grassy median between I-205 and I-5 and rolled before hitting a tree, according to WSP.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car and suffered deadly injuries.
Troopers checked the registration of the car and learned it had been reported stolen Tuesday morning to the Milton police department.
The left lane of I-205 was closed for approximately four and a half hours, according to troopers.
