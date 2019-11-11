RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a Port of Entry building Monday morning.
Washington State Patrol responded to a crash on I-5 Northbound near milepost 15.4 around 3:40 a.m.
Troopers said a driver traveling northbound on I-5 fell asleep. The driver entered into the Port of Entry in Ridgefield, hitting a guardrail, light standard and the facility, breaking a window.
Troopers said the vehicle rolled and the driver was transported to the hospital where it was determined they suffered from a broken neck.
Troopers said the driver was cited for second-degree negligent driving.
The facility was new and has not been opened yet, according to troopers.
Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.