HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - A police officer shot at a suspect after the suspect tried to run him over in Hood River on Monday.
Troopers said Hood River County Deputy George Economou stopped to check on a car that was parked at the Mitchell Point Trailhead around 1:38 a.m.
The driver of the car backed out of the parking stall as deputy Economou was walking towards him.
Troopers said the suspect drove around the parking lot and then drove towards the deputy.
Deputy Economou, who was still outside his car, fired several rounds towards the car. The driver continued towards the deputy, hitting the patrol car and then traveled approximately 15 yards down an embankment, according to troopers
The operator of the car, identified as Lonnie Stinnett, 50, of Garibaldi, was taken into custody without incident, according to troopers.
Stinnett was not injured and was lodged at a correctional facility in The Dalles on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
Troopers said deputy Economou has been a deputy with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office for almost one year. He was not injured as a result of the incident.
The Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team including members from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Hood River Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police responded to conduct the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.