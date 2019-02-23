MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Marion County.
Oregon State Police responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 257 around 5 a.m.
Troopers said preliminary investigation indicated that a Kia Rio, operated by Jacob Bowlsby 20, of Gresham, lost control and came to a stop in the middle of the freeway.
A Honda Civic, operated by Oscar Aguilar Esparza, 20, of Salem, was southbound and collided with the Kia Rio.
Bowlsby was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to troopers
Aguilar Esparza was treated for injuries sustained in the crash and was then arrested for DUII.
Troopers said the investigation is on-going.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.