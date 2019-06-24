GATES, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday evening on Highway 22E near Gate
Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 39 around 7:10 p.m.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Cody Schalk, 33, from Salem, was traveling westbound, attempting to pass when it encountered eastbound traffic.
The Toyota 4Runner had minor contact with an eastbound Kia Optima, operated by Brian Douglas Smith, 30, from Bend.
The Toyota 4Runner left the roadway before coming back on and having a major collision with an eastbound Ford Fiesta, operated by Raul Bello, 34, from Bend.
There were three passengers in the Ford Fiesta, which ended up in a ditch on its side.
The first passenger of the Ford Fiesta, a male juvenile, received life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second passenger of the Ford Fiesta, a female juvenile, received serious injuries and was transported by Life flight to OHSU.
The third passenger of the Ford Fiesta, Vanessa Bello, 29, from Bend, was injured and transported to a Salem hospital.
Schalk and his passengers Elizabeth Thiel, 32, Mitchell Waterworth, 33, and two female juveniles, all from the Salem area, received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
Highway 22E was closed for about two hours.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.