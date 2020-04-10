Troopers justified in use of deadly force against driver near Keizer

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Three Oregon State Police troopers were justified in their use of deadly force against a driver last month, a Marion County Grand Jury ruled on Friday.
Troopers Sherron DeBerry, Caleb Yoder, and recruit trooper Joshua Buckles shot at William Patrick Floyd, 51, of Oregon City, in late March after responding to a potential road rage incident on Interstate 5 near Keizer. Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers located the involved vehicle, described by the caller as an older-style van with a spare tire and ladder attached, and performed a traffic stop near milepost 248, authorities said. The caller told troopers that Floyd has been throwing objects out of his window.
Police said an altercation occurred when troopers stopped Floyd south of the Delaney Road after he started swerving within his lane and crossed over a white line.
When law enforcement approached the vehicle, they said a black semi-automatic handgun was visible on the center console area, approximately six inches from the driver. Troopers also noticed that Floyd smelled of alcohol and said he appeared lethargic.
Despite troopers asking Floyd multiple times not to reach for the gun, he continued to move toward it, as though he were debating whether to pick it up or not, according to authorities.
The repeated movement caused a trooper to react by leaning in and grabbing Floyd’s arm. As soon as the trooper touched Floyd, the suspect started cursing at him and struggling with him, eventually reaching for the gun and picking it up.
“Although Floyd initially dropped the weapon, he was able to pick it up again,” according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.
Troopers fired shots and Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene. In total, Floyd was shot 16 times in a period of roughly 7 seconds, with entry wounds in his right thigh, right-side torso and right arm, according to the attorney’s office.
The grand jury on Friday heard testimony from six witnesses, including officers from the Salem Police Department, which led the investigation. Jury members also reviewed video and audio recordings from police sources, as well as photographs, scene diagrams, dispatch recordings, firearms, and autopsy results.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.