DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Deschutes County on Thursday.
Oregon State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 169, just south of La Pine, around 10 a.m.
The investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado Pickup, operated by Steven Hanner, 35, of La Pine, was eastbound on Jackpine Loop Road.
Troopers said Hanner failed to stop at the stop sign entering US 97 and turned into the path of a Commercial Motor Vehicle operated by Jeff Every, 40, of Terrebonne.
Hanner sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead, according to troopers.
Every was not injured in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
