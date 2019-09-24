GOSHEN, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old died after a two-vehicle crash in Lane County.
Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 58 at the Interstate 5 interchange in Goshen, about 7 miles south of Eugene, Tuesday afternoon.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Cherokee, operated by a 17-year-old male from Creswell, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 58 and turned in front of a CMV to access the on-ramp for I-5 northbound.
The Jeep was hit on the passenger side, according to troopers.
The passenger, Aidan O’Grady, 18, of Eugene, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the CMV, Gokhan Yurtsever, 34, of Chicago, Illinois, was not injured in the crash.
