(KPTV) - A man died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 Friday evening.
Oregon State Police responded to the to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 16 around 4:30 p.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Subaru Legacy, operated by Maurice Deets, 75, of Colton, was traveling northbound on Hwy 211 when for unknown reasons crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane and hit a Dodge 2500, operated by Beverly Parker, 48, of Woodburn.
Troopers said the front passenger of the Subaru, identified as Matthew Deets, 49, of Colton, was pronounced dead on scene.
Maurice was air lifted to a trauma hospital in Portland for critical injuries.
Trooper said Parker sustained minor injuries and declined transport to a hospital.
Hwy 211 was closed for approximately five and a half hours.
