HIGHWAY 211, OR (KPTV) - A man died on highway 211 after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near South Mackburg Road around 3:20 p.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn Ion, operated by Tyler Bracken, 18 and passenger Eric Santos, 18, both from Beaverton, were traveling southbound on Highway 211.
Bracken attempted to pass several vehicles in the northbound lane on a blind corner, according to troopers.
Troopers said a Ford F250 pickup, operated by Craig Buche, 53, of Molalla, was approaching in the northbound lane.
Bracken veered to the right, applied his brakes, overcorrected and lost control, according to troopers.
The Saturn Ion travelled onto a soft shoulder and began sliding across both lanes of travel and was hit by the pickup.
Bracken was transported by Life Flight to Oregon Health Science University for life threatening injuries. Santos was pronounced dead at the scene. Buche did not sustain any injuries during the crash.
Highway 211 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.