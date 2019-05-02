YACHATS, OR (KPTV) - A man was found dead on the beach Thursday morning.
Oregon State Police said emergency personal responded to the beach between W. 3rd and W. 4th Streets in Yachats around 10:15 a.m. on a report of a deceased man on the beach.
OSP responded and the investigation revealed that a man, identified as Michael Clift, 43, of Newport was dead at the scene.
Troopers said the nature of his death is still under investigation.
