DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died I a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on highway 97.
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 at the intersection of Hwy 370.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Suburban pulling a trailer, operated by Jose Parada-Rodriguez, 70, of Terrebonne, was attempting to cross Hwy 97 and pulled out in front of a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Charles Smith, 63, of Terrebonne, and a BMW X5, operated by Delita Cordes, 62, of Madras.
Smith was transported to the hospital by air ambulance where he was pronounced dead, according to troopers.
Parada-Rodriguez and Cordes were not injured.
