DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 68-year-old man died after a two vehicle crash on Highway 97.
Oregon State Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Odem Avenue, south of Terrebonne around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Troopers said the investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, Robert Constant, 68, of Terrebonne, had been traveling northbound when traffic congestion forced vehicles in front of him to slow.
Constant lost control of the motorcycle and laid it down while attempting to stop, according to troopers.
Troopers then said Constant's motorcycle slid and crashed into a car, driven by Traci Sauls, 51, of Culver, who sustained minor injury.
Troopers said Constant was taken to a Redmond area hospital and then was transported via air ambulance to a Bend area hospital.
Constant was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of his injuries, according to troopers.
Troopers said speed and following distance are believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
