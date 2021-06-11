LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the troopers, officer, and suspect related to an officer-involved shooting that happened near La Center on June 3.
The two troopers are Josh Bacheller and Evan Tippets. The officer is Austin Moore. The suspect is 47-year-old Vencine Hadley.
According to Washington State Patrol, troopers saw a vehicle at 7:15 p.m. traveling south on Interstate 5 near milepost 39. The vehicle was seen speeding and matched a description of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop made by the Kelso Police Department.
Troopers said they tried to initiate a traffic stop in Woodland, but the vehicle kept going at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was traveling at speeds over 100 mph and made many unsafe movements while fleeing the troopers. The vehicle later came to a stop on the overpass of Interstate 5 at exit 16 in Clark County. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect's vehicle crashed into a vehicle that was at the top of the off ramp. The suspect vehicle became disabled due to the collision and came to a stop in the round-a-bout adjacent to the off ramp.
CCSO said troopers were then joined by an officer from the Cowlitz Tribal Police Department as they attempted to communicate with the male driver and a female passenger. It was then troopers and officer discharged their firearms, shooting the driver.
The female passenger exited the vehicle and was taken into custody, CCSO said. The driver, who was conscious and alert after being shot, barricaded himself in the vehicle and refused to get out. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect told the troopers and officer that he had a gun and that he was ready to die. While in the vehicle, the driver was then seen multiple times using a meth pipe to ingest a substance believed to be methamphetamine, CCSO said.
Hadley was later released from the hospital and booked into the Clark County Jail for outstanding warrants and new charges of attempt to elude and unlawful possession of a firearm.
This investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team. CCSO is the case managing agency for this event.
