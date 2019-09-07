KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Oregon State Police Troopers responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Hwy 50 near milepost 19 in Klamath County.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Jessica Harris, 33, of Tulelake, CA. was traveling southbound on Hwy 50 when for unknown reasons the Jeep veered off the road and struck a utility pole.
Harris sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hwy 50 was closed for three hours following the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.