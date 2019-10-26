MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is continuing the investigation into a deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-5 near Woodburn.
OSP troopers responded to the report of a four-vehicle crash on I-5 at milepost 269 around 4:09 a.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mazda sedan, operated by Valeria Villasenor-Sibrian, 23, of Salem, was traveling southbound on I-5 when it rear-ended a Toyota Scion, operated by Artemio Jaen Davila, 24, of Beaverton.
Davila's vehicle left the roadway, went underneath the cable barrier in the median, and was struck by a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by Vanessa Underwood, 55, of Salem.
Troopers said Davila suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Davila's vehicle left the location on foot and was not located, according to troopers.
A fourth vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Theresa Peters, 52, of Salem, was traveling northbound and hit the Hyundai Santa Fe.
Troopers said five passengers were transported to the Salem Hospital, three with serious injuries.
I-5 northbound and one lane of I-5 southbound were closed for approximately six hours.
OSP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Fire, Woodburn PD, Keizer PD and ODOT.
This is an ongoing investigation.
