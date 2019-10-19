WALLOWA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 Saturday morning.
Oregon State Police investigated a two-vehicle deadly crash involving an Oregon Department of Transportation Snowplow on Highway 3 in Wallowa County.
Around 8:08 a.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 3 near milepost 15.
Preliminary investigation revealed that an ODOT Snowplow was southbound on Highway 3. A Dodge pickup, with two occupants, was northbound negotiating a curve when it lost control and went into the on-coming lane and into the path of the ODOT Snowplow, according to troopers.
The driver of the Dodge pickup died from his injuries and the passenger of the Dodge pickup was transported to the hospital via air ambulance.
Troopers said the driver of the snowplow was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 3 was closed for nearly six hours during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.