(KPTV) - One person died in a car crash on Highway 6 Saturday morning.
Oregon State Police Troopers responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Hwy 6 near milepost 42 around 7:13 a.m.
Preliminary investigation indicated that a black Kia Soul was driving eastbound on Hwy 6 when for unknown reasons drifted off the roadway and hit a large tree, according to troopers.
The vehicle was occupied by five teenagers.
Troopers said four were transported to Portland area hospitals and one passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hwy 6 was closed for four hours following the crash.
Hwy 6 closed from MP 42 to Lyda Drive for a fatal crash investigation. @OregonDOT estimates it could open in an hour or so. Meanwhile a line of cars waiting to get through. pic.twitter.com/maI6uhelkc— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) February 23, 2019
Names of those involved in the crash have not been released at this time.
