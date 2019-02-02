STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - The person found dead in a residential fire that broke out on Friday was a child, according to troopers.
Investigators were still on the scene of a residential fire that started on Washington Street in Stayton, Oregon around 3 p.m. Friday.
Troopers said they could confirm that the person found dead in the home was a child; however, further identifying information will not be released at this time.
FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor Friday night who said he knew the family that lives in the home. Nathaniel Brown said he feels helpless and has been trying to comfort them.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Oregon State Police at (800)452-7888 and refer to case number SP19-038138.
