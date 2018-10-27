WELCHES, OR (KPTV) - One man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 Friday evening.
Oregon State Police responded to a deadly crash on Highway 26 near E Cascade Drive around 6:15 p.m.
Troopers said a car, driven by Kevin D. Ludwig, 33, of southeast Portland was traveling eastbound on US 26 in Welches.
A witness said Ludwig was traveling on the shoulder at roughly five miles per hour then for unknown reasons accelerated in a diagonal manner crossing the westbound lanes of traffic, according to troopers.
Troopers said Ludwig drove onto a soft shoulder and collided into a tree.
He sustained deadly injuries as a result of the crash.
Oregon State Police was assisted by Hoodland Fire Department, American Medical Response, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
