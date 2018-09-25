TILLAMOOK COUNTY (KPTV) - A Portland man was found dead at a state park on Tuesday.
Oregon State Police and Tillamook County deputies responded to Cape Lookout State Park around 7:45 a.m.
Troopers said they were attempting to check on the welfare of 46-year-old Thomas Pellegrino from Portland.
Pellegrino was found dead at 9:30 a.m. on one of the trails in the state park, according to troopers.
No foul play is suspected at this time, according to troopers.
The Oregon State Police was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Netarts-Oceanside Fire Department, Tillamook County Search and Rescue and Cape Lookout State Park Rangers.
