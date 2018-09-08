KLAMATH, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police responded to a serious injury crash on Highway 140 on Friday.
Troopers said the investigation revealed that a car, operated by Judith Alvarez, 28, of Klamath Falls was westbound crossing over the Klamath River Bridge when for unknown reasons it crossed into the path of a cement truck, operated by George Cowan, 49, of Klamath Falls.
Cowan attempted to avoid the collision by driving into the bridge barrier, but a near head on collision happened anyway, according to troopers.
An OSP Detective was in the area and was able to perform potentially lifesaving first aid on Alvarez before medical assistance could arrive, according to troopers.
Troopers said Alvarez was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center for life threatening injuries.
A small amount of diesel fuel was also released into the Klamath River which was cleaned up by officials, according to troopers.
Highway 140 was closed for four hours with two additional hours of delays.
