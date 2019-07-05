NEAR WILLSONVILLE (KPTV) - Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-5 Friday evening.
Trooper said they responded around 6:23 p.m. to the report on I-5 near milepost 280 south of Willsonville.
Preliminary investigation revealed a BMW, operated by Chace Peck, 25, Wilsonville, was traveling northbound when he drove off the roadway onto the shoulder and rolled.
OSP said they are looking for any witnesses who witnessed the crash or any driving prior to the crash.
Contact Oregon State Police Dispatch at *OSP or 503-375-3555
I-5 is down to single lane while the scene is being investigated.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
