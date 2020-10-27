MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is asking for help finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries early Tuesday morning.
The driver fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian, a man, on the shoulder of the I-5 northbound ramp from Market Street at approximately 4:23 p.m., according to troopers.
Troopers are searching for a 2008 to 2011 royal/metallic blue Ford Fusion with damage to its front right bumper and its passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information regarding the crash of the Ford Fusion is asked to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP, reference case number SP20-305654, and leave information for Trooper Don Chuhlantseff.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
