Troopers search for driver in deadly I-5 hit-and-run near La Center

LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) – Washington State Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 5 near La Center Sunday.
The crash happened at 9:42 a.m. at milepost 17, according to WSP.
The right lane on I-5 was closed while Troopers investigate.
A state medical examiner is said to be en route to the scene.
LaCenter - SB I5/MP17 - Fatal Hit/Run investigation has right lane CLOSED! The center lane will be CLOSED intermittently through the investigation. Please use caution through area! No ETA at this time for opening. Traffic stacked before Woodland SB. pic.twitter.com/MEEoA5j1Vt— Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) January 31, 2021
Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in the area.
WSP said there is no estimate for when the roadway would reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
