UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are seeking the public’s assistance about a deadly crash on Highway 395.
Troopers said they responded to a pedestrian that had been hit by a car on Hwy 395 near mile post 4A around 2:30 a.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart walking northbound when an unknown red Honda hit the pedestrian from behind.
The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead, according to troopers.
The driver of the Honda did not stop but left several pieces of the vehicle at the scene.
OSP believes the vehicle is a 1996 to 2000 Honda, possibly a Civic model, with aftermarket features and effects.
OSP is requesting anyone with information regarding this deadly hit and run crash to contact the Oregon State Police by dialing *OSP.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
