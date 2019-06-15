KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are searching for witnesses to a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday.
Klamath County 911 received a call around 3:47 a.m. of a man found in the middle of South 6th Street at the intersection with Gary Street.
The man, who was later identified as Henry Rittenhouse, 36, of Klamath Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators determined that Rittenhouse had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
The suspect vehicle is gray in color; however, there are no additional descriptors of the vehicle, according to troopers.
Anyone with information on the incident or with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call Oregon State Police Dispatch at *OSP or 541-883-5711.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Klamath County Fire District 1, and ODOT.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
