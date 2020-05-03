Troopers seize drugs, cash, gun after ‘routine traffic stop’ leads to arrest

LAKE COUNTY, OR- Oregon State Troopers seize drugs, cash, a gun after a traffic stop that lead to an arrest on Thursday.
At about 9:44 p.m. Oregon State Police Troopers pulled over a Dodge sedan for traffic violations on Hwy 140 near milepost 89 in Lakeview.
After a search of the car, Troopers found 31.8 grams of heroin, 32.9 grams of methamphetamine. $2,606.00, handgun and bullets.
The driver, Dennis Langahit, 37, of Redding, Calif. was arrested and booked into the Lake County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, laundering a monetary instrument, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal conspiracy.
Troopers were led to a home in Lakeview where they found additional evidence related to methamphetamine distribution.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
