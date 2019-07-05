WHEELER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Tigard man died after a crash on Highway 207 Thursday morning.
Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 207 near milepost 19 around 11:40 a.m.
A Ford F350, pulling a trailer, operated by Yancey Fall, 51, of Prineville, was traveling northbound, according to troopers.
A Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Frank Lord Jr., 52, of Tigard, was traveling southbound when he lost control and slid into the Ford F350 and trailer.
Troopers said Lord sustained deadly injuries and was pronounced dead.
Hwy 207 was closed for approximately 5 hours.
