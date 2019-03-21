TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects hit an Oregon State Police car and exchanged gunfire after an armed robbery on Thursday.
OSP said they responded, along with Tillamook County deputies to an armed robbery at a US Bank located in Cloverdale around 11:30 a.m.
When troopers arrived, the suspects had fled the scene, but were located after a short pursuit on a forest service road off Sandlake Road.
Troopers said they crashed into an OSP car.
Gunfire was exchanged before the two suspects were taken into custody.
The suspects were transported to a local hospital for evaluation from the crash but there were no other injuries reported, according to troopers.
Troopers said both male and female suspects were from the Salem/Keizer area.
They will not release the names of the officers or the suspects at this time.
