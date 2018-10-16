LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two women died after a two-vehicle crash near Eugene on Monday.
Oregon State Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 West about two miles north of Eugene on Monday evening.
Troopers learned during the investigation that a Prius, driven by Sandra Boynton, 78, of Eugene, was attempting to turn left on the highway from a private driveway.
Boynton turned in front of a Ford Explorer, driven by Rebecca Weston, 34, of Eugene, according to troopers.
Troopers said Boynton and her passenger, identified as Gail Purkerson, 74, of Eugene, both had deadly injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Weston and a juvenile male passenger received minor injuries, according to troopers.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
