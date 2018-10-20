BAKER CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 59-year-old man died in a crash near Baker City on Friday.
Oregon State Police responded to a deadly crash on Oregon Route 86 at milepost 2.5 near Baker City around 5:12 p.m.
Preliminary information revealed that Dennis T. Cheney, 59, of Walla Walla, had parked his pickup and flatbed trailer on the westbound shoulder facing Interstate 84 and was outside his car checking the air pressure in his trailer tires, according to troopers.
Troopers said an SUV, driver by Adrienne M. Laresen, 32, of Boise, Idaho, was traveling westbound on Oregon Route 86 when her car crossed the right fog line and hit Cheney.
Cheney was pronounced dead at the scene.
Larsen was not injured and was taken into custody, according to troopers.
She was lodged in jail for DUII, first and second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment.
Troopers said additional charges may be considered.
Oregon Route 86 was closed for approximately four hours.
