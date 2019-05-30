LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are hoping witnesses will come forward following a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on Interstate 5.
The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 216 in Linn County.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Vincent Wolford, 56, of Lebanon, was traveling southbound on a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle when for unknown reasons he crashed and his motorcycle came to a rest on the shoulder.
According to OSP, Wolford was then struck by a passing vehicle, possibly a commercial motor vehicle, that did not stop.
Anyone who witnessed, or has information regarding the crash, is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP. Please reference case number SP19-190533.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
