DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman from Redmond died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 just south of Redmond around 11:45 a.m.
An investigation revealed that a Subaru Legacy, operated by Linda Dent, 76, of Redmond, was southbound on Highway 97 when for unknown reasons crossed into the northbound slow lane and into the path of a Ram 3500.
The Ram 3500, an Oregon Department of Transportation Incident Response Vehicle, was operated by John Benson, 38, of Redmond.
Dent was pronounced dead at the scene.
Benson was transported to St. Charles Hospital in Bend with minor injuries.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
