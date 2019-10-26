LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after a crash on Highway 99W Friday evening.
Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash on Highway 99W near Milepost 111 around 10:43 p.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mercury Cougar, operated by a woman, was traveling northbound when it struck a female pedestrian.
The female pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to troopers.
Troopers said the driver of the Mercury Cougar was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.
Highway 99W was partially closed for about 4 hours following the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
