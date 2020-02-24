TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A semi crash closed the Troutdale Bridge on Monday.
Deputies said a truck driver crashed making a westbound turn onto the bridge, which spans the Sandy River. The trailer tipped over, but the load of lumber did not spill.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure was expected to be in place for hours, into Monday evening, and possibly overnight.
However, by 7:40 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation reported the bridge had reopened to traffic.
The bridge sustained minor damage, according to deputies.
Deputies said the truck driver was not injured. He was cited on charges of careless driving, failure to drive in a lane and impeding traffic.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Background checks for semis.
