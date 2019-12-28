TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A Troutdale family's home burned down on Christmas day and now, they've been robbed.
Firefighters said the flames spread across the attic and they were able to get it under control.
But sadly, it re-ignited over the night.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but now they're dealing with added heartbreak.
The owners said thieves keep breaking in and ransacking whatever they have left inside the home.
“I try to do everything with a positive intent, obviously they needed something that was in here but I can't wrap my mind about the type of person that would do something like this,” homeowner Brandy Nix said. "I don't know how you break into someone's house that has been through this. I just don't get it."
If you know anything about the burglaries, give Multnomah County deputies a call.
If you would like to help the Nix family, they have set up a GoFundMe page
