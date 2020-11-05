PORTLAND,OR (KPTV) - A Troutdale man is facing charges for allegedly distributing ISIS propaganda and recruiting materials that he created and edited in coordination with official ISIS operatives overseas, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.
The attorney's office says Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 31, produced, edited, and distributed a number of publications and articles, including “Effective Stabbing Techniques,” which provided detailed guidance on how to best kill and maim a target in a knife attack. Other items included a tutorial on using explosive ignition devices entitled “How Does a Detonator Work,” and propaganda that encouraged readers to carry out attacks in their home countries if they could not travel overseas to fight, according to the attorney's office.
Mothafar allegedly maintained contact with ISIS officials overseas and provided technical support, including opening social media and email accounts for official use. He also made false statements on immigration documents and to government officials, denying any ties to terrorist organizations, according to the attorney's office.
Mothafar is facing charges including two counts of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization, one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, one count of false statement in an immigrant application, and one count of false statement to a government agency.
Mothafar made his first federal court appearance on Thursday. Due to physical disabilities, the government did not seek detention. Mothafar was released on condition including limitations on travel and the use of electronic devices.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
