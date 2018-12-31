TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon man on active duty with the U.S. Army was arraigned a 107-count superseding indictment on Monday in connection to an ongoing child sex crimes investigation, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
41-year-old Antonio Francisco Marquez, of Troutdale, is on active military duty but was previously placed on suspension, according to information provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office in May said Marquez was assigned to the Gresham Recruiting Station and was a parent volunteer at Troutdale Elementary School.
Deputies said there was no indication that Marquez’s status in the Army or as a parent volunteer facilitated his contact with the victim of the alleged sex abuse.
Marquez was initially indicted on May 21 and charged with six counts of sexual abuse in the first degree; he was arraigned on a superseding indictment on Monday.
The superseding indictment was filed on Dec. 28 and charges Marquez with 26 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, 35 counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, 44 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree and two counts of sodomy in the first degree.
The indictment previously filed identified one minor victim; the indictment filed on Dec. 28 identifies three victims. The victims were all girls under the age of 14 when the alleged abuse occurred, according to the attorney’s office. A grand jury in December heard from five additional witnesses who had not previously testified.
The superseding indictment alleges that Marquez on multiple occasions used all three victims in various displays of sexually explicit conduct to create visual records of child pornography. The alleged criminal activity occurred on different dates from Oct. 13, 2015 through May 11, 2018, the attorney’s office says.
Law enforcement members continue to investigate and asks anyone with information about the case or other possible unidentified victims to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at 503-988-0560.
