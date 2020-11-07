PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning for driving in excess of 118 miles per hour on Interstate 84, according to Portland police.
At around 7:10 a.m., police said an officer in an unmarked police car was traveling westbound in the center lane on I-84 at Northeast 162 Avenue when an orange Scion came up close to another vehicle in the fast lane.
Police said the officer observed the Scion make a double lane change to the right lane, pass him, and then make another double lane change back to the fast lane. The driver of the Scion then accelerated quickly.
The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle. According to police, the officer's speedometer reached 118 mph when he saw the Scion still pulling away and knew the driver was exceeding 118 mph.
The officer turned on the emergency lights and siren to pull the Scion over.
Police said the driver of the Scion, identified as Reed D. Ezzell, from Troutdale, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of reckless driving.
This year, the traffic division has issued 1,211 citations where speed exceeded 31 mph over the posted speed limit, according to police.
Also, police said there have been 4,506 citations issued this year where speed exceeded 21-30 mph over the posted speed limit.
(1) comment
Scrap his car and force him to use TriMet
