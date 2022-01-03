TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a big mess of snow and ice in the Columbia River Gorge and dumping powder up in the mountains, but in Troutdale it was rain and a big waiting game for hundreds of stuck drivers and passengers.
ODOT was closed I-84 in both directions Monday morning. Hours later Monday night, the interstate remained closed from Troutdale to The Dalles. ODOT reopened the highway around 10:15 p.m.
A shuttle bus left the border with Mexico Sunday morning and 30 passengers headed to various parts of eastern Washington were stranded at a truck stop right off I-84 in Troutdale for hours.
“It’s been a long trip,” said Gabe Flores, who visited family in Mexico over the holidays.
Flores lives in Tri-Cities and was supposed to go to work early Tuesday morning.
“I want to go home. I want to go to sleep, but it is what it is,” Flores said.
Another passenger from California might miss her own birthday party.
“I’m so sad right now,” Jackie said. “My daughter lives in Yakima, Washington and I want to celebrate with her, she made posole and everything me but here right now, I’m waiting.”
The gorge is notorious for icy blasts of freezing rain, sleet and snow during winter months and it is not unusual for road crews to close parts of I-84 at least once a year because of wrecks and treacherous conditions.
“Every year,” said truck driver Anthony Lee, expressing his frustration with the past and current closures of the interstate. “Hire more people, do your job, because If I’m out there doing my job you can do yours.”
“I went up (Highway) 26, 26 was closed so now you can’t even take an alternate route – so hire more people,” Lee added. “I’d say take notes from Pennsylvania or Denver.”
Lee told Fox 12 he is on his way to Denver with a load of FEMA supplies headed to help wildfire victims in Boulder.
Until the interstate reopens, Lee and the hundreds of others will have to stay put – hoping they’ll wake up to good news Tuesday.
“We’re probably just hanging here until the give us the green light,” Flores said.
Passenger cars and smaller trucks do have the option of traveling on the Washington side of the gorge. Highway 14 is closed to semi-trucks and other large commercial vehicles from Washougal to White Salmon, but other cars are allowed on the road.