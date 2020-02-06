SALEM, OR (KPTV) - As the Oregon Legislature debates how to tackle the state's climate pollution, one group is hoping lawmakers hear their calls to throw out a cap-and-trade bill.
Truck convoys with Timber Unity lined up across the state Thursday morning to make their way to the State Capitol.
One convoy gathered at the North Plains scales on Highway 26.
The group left at around 5:30 a.m. and headed east on Highway 26 to Interstate 405, then south on Interstate 5 to Salem.
A similar caravan of logging trucks gathered last June in front of the Capitol to protest a similar cap-and-trade bill.
Democrats argued the bill was necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Republicans walked out of the Capitol in protest, saying the bill would hurt businesses and rural communities.
The #TimberUnity truck convoy to the capital is on I-5 heading south to Salem for a rally this morning against SB 1530 a Cap and Trade bill. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/1Fatq6n92h— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 6, 2020
Lawmakers will once again hear a revised version of the bill during the Legislative session.
(1) comment
Kate Brown does not care one iota about "greenhouse gas emissions" in the state of Oregon. If she did, then she apparently would believe the bubble she lives in, extends over the entire state. Hello? Kate? You do know that air, wind, climate, atmosphere doesn't recognize nor respect imaginary border lines..right? This is all about Kate, and expanding Kate's political brand. She knows it..and we know it. Instead of working on things that TRULY matter to Oregonians, that would bring real tangible results, like INFRASTRUCTURE..expanding freeway and bridge projects, this woman is all about her next political play, and that is to get to DC. That much is obvious to all of us. And she doesn't care how much that hurts the average working person in the State of Oregon. God Bless the Truckers, the republicans in Salem who are fighting this crazy woman.
