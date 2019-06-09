Truck crashes into home in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a home in southeast Portland early Sunday.
The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. near Southeast 145th Avenue and Southeast Lincoln Street.
Police say the people inside the truck ran away from the scene. Officers were not able to locate them.
No injuries were reported.
