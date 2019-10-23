WASHIGNTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A section of Helvetia Road was closed Wednesday morning due to a crash.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a truck that exceeded the height limit collided with a railroad trestle on Northwest Helvetia Road near Helvetia Tavern.
No one was injured.
The sheriff's office said there was no serious damage to the rails.
Helvetia Road was closed from Dierdorff Road to Logie Trail while emergency crews were at the scene. The roadway reopened at around 11:45 a.m.
