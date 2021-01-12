PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) - Separate semi crashes shut down Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon on Tuesday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Tuesday afternoon that the eastbound highway was closed near Pendleton at Exit 216, while the westbound lanes were closed in Baker City at Exit 304.
By shortly after 4 p.m., the westbound closure was extended to Ontario at Exit 374.
The crashes occurred near mileposts 270 and 258 in the westbond lanes.
Both directions were shut down because the westbound blockage prevented ODOT winter maintenance crews from returning after treating snow and ice on the eastbound freeway.
The closure was expected to be in place through 7 p.m.
Westbound truck traffic is also restricted from traveling west from Ontario due to limited truck parking in Baker City.
Highway 204 and Highway 245 are closed, as well, to through traffic and are not viable detours for freeway traffic.
ODOT reported that people trying to get to Huntington or Baker City from Ontario may be able to access the westbound freeway by showing ID at Exit 371. That is a local-traffic-only option.
Winter weather and icy conditions can be expected throughout eastern Oregon, according to ODOT.
For more, go to tripcheck.com or call 511 for updates.
