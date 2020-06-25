PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A crash caused a vehicle to hit and damage a nearby building in northeast Portland Thursday morning.
Just after 8 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at Northeast 11th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street.
At the scene, crews found that one of the vehicles had gone into a nearby structure.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
Police said there are no signs of impairment.
