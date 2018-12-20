A driver was taken to the hospital after a highway crash Thursday night.
Forest Grove Fire tweeted stating a driver was being taken to Emanuel Hospital after he crashed on Wilson River Highway.
Officials said the driver has non-life-threatening injuries.
During the crash, trees went through the windshield into the dab, according to officials
No further information was released at this time.
