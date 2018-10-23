DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A truck driver was killed in a commercial vehicle crash on Highway 38 Monday night.
The crash happened at milepost 21 near Scottsburg at around 9:45 p.m.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a 2012 Kenworth truck towing double fuel tanks was westbound on the highway when it struck a large cow standing in the roadway. The vehicle lost control, traveled off the roadway and struck a power pole.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said the cow also died as a result of the crash.
The fuel tanks were carrying 7,500 gallons of gasoline and 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel. OSP said an unknown amount of each substance leaked out of the tanks.
Hazmat crews are on scene for cleanup and to assess the environmental cleanup.
OSP said Hwy 38 will be closed throughout the morning and possibly the afternoon while the spill is cleaned and contained.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
